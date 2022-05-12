ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.33%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.55%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.15%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.13%)
PACE 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PTC 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
TELE 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.61%)
TPL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TPLP 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.04%)
TREET 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.48%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.58%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By -52.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,545 Decreased By -229.7 (-1.55%)
KSE100 42,441 Decreased By -422.3 (-0.99%)
KSE30 16,134 Decreased By -169.7 (-1.04%)
May 12, 2022
Markets

Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; tech stocks weigh

Reuters 12 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Thursday, tracking a sharp decline on Wall Street overnight, with technology heavyweights leading the slide.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.84% to 25,992.68 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was down 0.28% to 1,846.05.

“It was hard to bet on Japanese stocks after the Nasdaq’s fall overnight,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“As long as the Federal Reserve maintains its policy tightening, investors will remain cautious about investing in risk assets.”

US stocks ended sharply lower overnight, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 3% and the Dow falling for a fifth straight day after inflation data did little to ease investor worries over the outlook for interest rates and the economy.

Technology investor SoftBank Group tanked 6.25%, dragging the telecommunication sector 2.64% lower to make it the worst performing sector.

Japanese shares track Wall St strength

Phone companies KDDI fell 1.74% and SoftBank slipped 4.99%.

Chip-related stocks Tokyo Electron and Advantest fell 1.17% and 2.11%, respectively. Medical services platform M3 tumbled 8.25%.

Toyota Motor, which flagged annual profit declines, reversed its course to rise 0.48%.

The stock has lost more than 8% this week, underperforming the Topix’s 3.64% loss.

Olympus surged 10.91% after the endoscope maker flagged a jump in its annual profits.

There were 116 advancers on the Nikkei index against 104 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.72 billion, compared with an average of 1.22 billion in the past 30 days.

