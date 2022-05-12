ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
PetroChina offers lowest bid for two LNG cargoes for June

Wasim Iqbal 12 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) received the lowest spot price of $23.968 per mmbtu and $22.498 per mmbtu for two cargoes of LNG for the month of June.

Petro China International Singapore quoted the lowest bid out of five bids that were invited by the PLL.

According to the PLL, the lowest commercial offer has been received from PetroChina International Singapore $23.968 per mmbtu for the window of 1-2 June 2022 and $22.498 per mmbtu for 28-29 June 2022. However, the board of PLL would take a final decision regarding acceptance of the bid.

Total Energies bid has been $25.77 per mmbtu for 1-2 June window and $25.89 per mmbtu for second window delivery for 28-29 June, whereas, Vital Bahrain has also participated for delivery for second window of $22.94 per mmbtu.

