World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shell militant bases north of Iraq’s Erbil

Reuters 12 May, 2022

DUBAI: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards artillery fire hit an area north of the Iraqi Kurdish capital of Erbil on Wednesday, targeting what Iranian state television described as terrorist bases.

Iraqi Kurdish media reported that a shell had landed in a village in the Sidekan area near the Iranian border, around 60 miles (100 km) northeast of Erbil. Iraq’s foreign ministry condemned the Iranian shelling, which it said targeted some locations in the Sidekan area.

The Iranian state TV said no casualties had been reported. Iran’s Tasnim news agency said the Guards have previously targeted Iranian Kurdish militants based in northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Iraq's foreign ministry terrorist bases

