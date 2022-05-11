ANL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.84%)
World

Qatar’s emir to travel to Tehran on Thursday

Reuters 11 May, 2022

DUBAI: Qatar’s emir will travel to Tehran on Thursday, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Qatar’s emir was due to travel to Iran and later Germany, Britain and other European states to discuss efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe.

Germany, Qatar at odds over terms in talks on LNG supply deal: sources

“Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will travel to Iran tomorrow to follow up on recent agreements and expand bilateral ties, notably cooperation on the holding of the 2022 Football World Cup,” IRNA said on Wednesday.

Qatar Iran MENA

