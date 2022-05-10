ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
AVN 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.51%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
FFL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.99%)
GGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.26%)
GTECH 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.88%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.79%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
PTC 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.11%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 75.67 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (3.59%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
YOUW 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 15,093 Increased By 37.6 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,357 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,479 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa’s rand recoups losses; firmer dollar, power crisis weigh

Reuters 10 May, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand clawed back on Tuesday, after domestic power cuts and a stronger US dollar in the previous session pulled down the currency to its weakest level so far this year.

As of 0610 GMT, the rand traded at 16.1450 against the dollar, 0.46% firmer than its previous close, despite the dollar holding ground near a 20-year high.

A stronger dollar makes high-yielding but riskier assets such as the rand less attractive to investors.

The rand hit 16.2650 per dollar on Monday on the back of a stronger dollar and as power utility Eskom resumed rotational power outages. The outages are a major brake on economic growth.

S Africa’s rand firms after mixed US jobs data

“The next major resistance level in the rand is now around the 16.3400 level, and a break below 16.0500 would provide the catalyst for a recovery towards 15.75,” analysts at Nedbank said in a note.

Government bonds also recovered, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument down 2.5 basis points at 10.18%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa’s rand recoups losses; firmer dollar, power crisis weigh

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

Power tariffs to rise for now: govt

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Awn Chaudhry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Pakistan sends another relief consignment to flood-affected Afghans

Systems Limited eyes acquisition of NdcTech

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Read more stories