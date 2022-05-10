Fashion industry: ILMA University makes grand entrance

KARACHI: ILMA University had made a grand entrance into the fashion industry with the ILMA Style Gala! This elite event was held at University campus. In a world where fashion trends rule the apparel industry and act as cultural communication like music and food, this was surely an attractive affair. The iconic fashion show offered the audience firsthand knowledge about clothing lines. Some ensembles by student designers were showcased while others modelled the stylish dresses.

The varsity provided them a platform to launch their clothing brands and showcase these extravagantly. As remarked by Owais Saleem, the lead faculty, “We can promote our respective cultures through fashion which has a universal appeal. Culture and fashion are breaking barriers and bridging gaps among the nations.”

He added that in an era of branded couture, fashion forms unique identities to increase people-to-people contact. One of the judges Osama Jan Sarhandi stated, “ILMA Style Gala turned out to be grooming ground for the upcoming talented young models and designers.

I would like to give much credit to the organizers for putting together such a marvellous event as well as the designers for creating new and exciting concepts to unveil onto the fashion scene.”

The brands launched included Saliz Outfitss, JaEe 5G, Tab Clothing, GTEN, MASHUP, Luxury hijab, Dress 365 Days, Maxy the fashion and Robes. These showcased summer, casual, hijab collection, menswear and trendy looks. It was tough to judge these different brands as each dominated its own category.

After a close competition Robes was awarded the best brand, Luxurious Hijab awarded Best womenswear. Judges panel included Osama Jan Sarhandi, Media Journalist, Ms Hunaiza Shareef, Marketing Manager, at a renowned marketing firm in Dubai and young fashion designer Ubaid.

