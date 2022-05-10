ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.83%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.34%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.87%)
FFL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.79%)
FNEL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.28%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.68%)
KEL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.95%)
KOSM 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.16%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.97%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.52%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.6%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-10.11%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-7.07%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.48%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.06%)
WAVES 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.98%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,323 Decreased By -173.8 (-3.87%)
BR30 15,055 Decreased By -1002.7 (-6.24%)
KSE100 43,393 Decreased By -1447.7 (-3.23%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -622.1 (-3.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks hit 2-month lows as travel, tech fall

Reuters 10 May, 2022

PARIS: European shares hit two-month lows on Monday, led by sectors including travel and leisure and technology as a mix of worries over prolonged COVID-19 curbs in China and surging bond yields fuelled selling pressure.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index shed 2.9% to touch its lowest since March 8, with travel and leisure stocks falling 6.0%.

Tech stocks dropped 5.0% to November 2020 lows as US and European government bond yields surged to multi-year highs on bets for faster interest rate hikes aimed at taming a surge in inflation.

Hawkish policymaker Robert Holzmann said over the weekend the European Central Bank should hike interest rates as many as three times this year to combat inflation.

Miners were also afflicted, falling 4.4% as Chinese iron ore futures plunged as much as 7% on concerns about demand in the world’s second-largest economy after data showed April export growth slowed to single digits.

The benchmark STOXX 600 has shed over 5% so far in May, as China’s COVID curbs, aggressive monetary policy tightening and the Ukraine war stoke concerns of a global economic slowdown. The index is down 15.6% since hitting an all-time high in January.

Investors also awaited inflation readings from the United States in the week, with Wall Street’s S&P 500 index and Dow Jones hitting fresh 2022 lows on Monday.

“With a fresh set of tasty inflation numbers due out from a whole host of countries this week, including the US, investors are still very much in the sell camp,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“Talk of recession is rife as markets really begin to price in a series of interest rate rises as central banks remain under pressure to help people out of the cost-of-living crisis they’ve found themselves slap bang in the middle of.” Adding to the gloom, investor morale in the euro zone fell in May to its lowest level since June 2020, as the impact of the war in Ukraine on Europe’s largest economy becomes increasingly clear.

“The positive effects of the good Q1 reporting season and activity reopenings could be short-lived,” Michele Morganti, senior equity strategist at Generali Investments said in a note.

Of the nearly 60% of European companies that have reported results so far, 72% have topped analysts’ profit estimates, as per Refintiv IBES data. In a typical quarter, 52% beat estimates.

Dutch postal firm PostNL slumped 12.9% after it cut its full-year forecast.

BBVA gained 0.7% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “buy”.

European shares European Central Bank COVID Robert Holzmann

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks hit 2-month lows as travel, tech fall

PM assails IK over ‘anti-state’ speech

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

First case of Omicron sub-variant reported

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Imran says his remarks were against ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs of today’, not against army

NA condemns anti-army statements

Prevention of base erosion, profit-shifting by MNCs: Dual taxation treaties as modified by MLI inked with 28 states

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Read more stories