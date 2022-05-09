ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.17%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-9.2%)
FFL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
FNEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.39%)
GGGL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.07%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-10.41%)
KEL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.59%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7%)
MLCF 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.68%)
PACE 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.2%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.04%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.72%)
SNGP 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
TELE 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.67%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-9.41%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.8%)
TRG 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-5.52%)
UNITY 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.63%)
WAVES 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.5%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.79%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,331 Decreased By -165.3 (-3.68%)
BR30 15,108 Decreased By -950.3 (-5.92%)
KSE100 43,508 Decreased By -1332.4 (-2.97%)
KSE30 16,573 Decreased By -575.4 (-3.36%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Growth in Saudi non-oil private sector still robust in April

Reuters 09 May, 2022

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued to see robust growth in April, albeit at a slower pace than in March as fears over inflation began to weigh on demand, a survey showed on Monday.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the whole economy fell to 55.7 in April from 56.8 in March, for its lowest reading in three months.

“The Saudi Arabia PMI signalled another strong improvement in the health of the non-oil sector in April, but one that also showed the first signs of price pressures swaying clients’ spending decisions.

Saudi Arabia’s economy estimated to grow 9.6% in Q1, driven by oil

The rate of new order growth was the softest recorded since January, as some panellists indicated a drop in sales due to recent increases in charges,“ wrote David Owen, economist at survey compiler S&P Global.

The output sub-index also expanded at a still strong pace of 59.7 in April, although down from 62.4 in March and below the series average of 61.3.

“Indeed, a further marked uptick in output prices during April, in light of rising commodity prices and global inflation fears, risks dampening sales further in the coming months. Business confidence in future activity levels was down to a three-month low and one of the lowest ever recorded, indicating a marked degree of uncertainty over whether the current rate of output growth can be sustained,” Owen said.

The employment sub-index, however, swung to growth in April after dropping slightly below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction in March. The growth, while the quickest pace in 10 months, was marginal however.

Some respondents said additional workers were hired to boost capacity and employment rose in all four sectors covered by the survey.

Saudi Arabia MENA Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector

Comments

1000 characters

Growth in Saudi non-oil private sector still robust in April

5 edible items: Subsidy likely to continue for 2 more months

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Oil slips on global economic concerns, ahead of EU vote on Russia oil ban

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

If appointed, Nasreen will be third female governor

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Read more stories