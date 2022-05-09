Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Helpline to facilitate Hajj pilgrims

APP 09 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a dedicated Hajj helpline for prompt registration, guidance and resolution of the complaints of intending pilgrims of Hajj 2022.

According to official sources in the ministry, the intending pilgrims would get quick answers about their Hajj related queries by contacting 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696.

Pakistan had received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year with 40% under the government scheme and 60% under private scheme. The upper age limit for pilgrims had been fixed at 65 years.

Applications were being submitted via online and banks from May 1, to May 13 while the token money could be deposited from May 9, to May 13. Group based hajj balloting would be conducted on May 15. Applicants were required to deposit token money of Rs50,000 with the application being submitted in scheduled banks designated by the ministry.

government of pakistan Ministry of Religious Affairs Hajj pilgrims

Comments

1000 characters

Helpline to facilitate Hajj pilgrims

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories