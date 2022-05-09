Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SSC exams in Rawalpindi begin tomorrow

APP 09 May, 2022

RAWALPINDI: All arrangements have been finalised to start Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022 which will commence in Rawalpindi division on May 10 (Tuesday). According to spokesman of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), as many as 117,796 students would appear in the exams which would start in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

388 exam centres including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had also been set up besides 107 combined centres, he added. The board had made foolproof arrangements for transparent and smooth holding of SSC exams which would start on May 10, he said. He informed that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson said that special monitoring teams had been formed by the board chairman Dr Khalid Mehmood that would conduct surprise visits to the examination centres. The reports would be presented to the chairman on daily basis and action would directly be taken by the chairman, he said.

All the arrangements had been finalised for transparent and smooth holding of the exams, he said adding, in case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board’s website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk or contact the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917, 051-5450918 or Matric Branch at 051-5450932.

SSC exams in Rawalpindi SSC annual examinations 2022

Comments

1000 characters

SSC exams in Rawalpindi begin tomorrow

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories