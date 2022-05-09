Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two injured in Manguchar blast

APP 09 May, 2022

QUETTA: At least two persons were injured while Sardar Ahmed Khan Bangulzai and Sardar Alyar Khan Baduzai luckily escaped in a blast at Haji Pehari, Manguchar area of Kalat district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the blast occurred when both Sardars were crossing the Haji Pehari area as they were on way to Juhan along with convoy.

As a result, two people of the convoy received injuries on the spot. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid where the injured were identified as Noor Ahmed and Abdul Ghaffar. The injured were stated to be in stable condition. A vehicle was also damaged in the explosion.

The bomb blast was reported to be a remote control by Levies sources. Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Two injured Manguchar blast Kalat district

Comments

1000 characters

Two injured in Manguchar blast

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories