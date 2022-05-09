ESUP decides to host global event in Karachi

KARACHI: English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) is hosting International Council Meeting in Karachi from October 28 to October 30, 2022. This was announced by speakers at Annual Dinner for members of ESUP hosted by its President Kalim Farooqi at his residence here on Saturday evening.

All arrangements are being finalized for this international event that is being held after 25 years in Pakistan. It is expected that 60 delegates from 54 different countries across the globe will attend this International Council Meeting.

Last time, ESU Pakistan hosted this International Council Meeting in November 1997 in Karachi at which 28 countries were represented by 40 delegates.

Speaking as chief guest at annual dinner, Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput said that ESUP is playing an important role for promoting soft image of Pakistan on international level.

He appreciated the ESUP efforts and offered his full cooperation for promoting socioeconomic activities.

President ESUP Kalim Farooqi, in his speech said that ESU of the United Kingdom is a 100 year old global organization, bringing people of different countries and cultures together through the use of the English Language. He said the ESU Pakistan, as a local chapter known as ESUP was formed in 1961 pursuing the aim and objectives of ESU fostering cultural links between people of different nationalities, promoting international friendship and understanding.

He said that the membership of ESUP has prominent individuals, covering diversified sectors which include education, journalism, business, industry and he well known personalities who have served as ambassadors, bureaucrats and also in the defence services of Pakistan.

He said the annual dinner was held after a lapse of two years which was repeatedly postponed on account of Covid and the restrictions imposed on large gatherings.

He said that the level attained by ESUP is as a result of dedicated efforts put in through the years by NCEC team of each past President.

Aziz Memon, Patron-in-Chief ESUP, in his speech said ESUP has 200 members representing different sectors. “We have floated idea of Corporate Membership and new membership is being offered under this category”, he said.

Majyd Aziz, Secretary General ESUP, while welcoming gusts at annual dinner gave details about International Council Meeting. He said all arrangements are being finalized to make this event successful.

Large number of personalities including former Governors State Bank of Pakistan Yasin Anwar and Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairman CDC Moin Fuda, Tariq Ikram and others attended this event.

