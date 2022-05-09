HSA VC given fellowship of PSIM

PESHAWAR: Prof Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy (HSA) was honored with the Fellowship of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM).

Prof Shahzad Ali Khan is the first public health professional to be honored with a fellowship from one of the largest and most reputed representative body of Physicians in Pakistan, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

He is an alumnus of King Edward Medical College Lahore with advanced degree in Public Health and a PhD in Health Management. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, London UK and Member of the Royal Society of Public Health UK.

The Fellowship was awarded to him in an august Award Ceremony especially organized at the third PSIM Conference being held at a local hotel in Karachi from 6th to 8th May 2022.

Talking to our correspondent, the President of PSIM Prof Javed Akram said, PSIM appreciates the contributions made by Prof Shahzad in the field of public health in Pakistan and this honorary fellowship is to recognize his efforts and also to bring his expertise into PSIM for a common cause.

He said PSIM will do all efforts to promote public health in Pakistan and Prof Shahzad will serve as a catalyst for enhancing diversity of accolades PSIM has in its membership base.

Prof Shahzad thanked PSIM for honoring him and stressed the role of integration and more linkage among all societies of medical professionals for achieving the highest level of health protection and enhancing coverage of needed services for the people of Pakistan. He mentioned that, role of a good physician is not just to treat the patients well, but to reduce the excess morbidity and suffering from the community.

Prof Shahzad advocated an enhanced role of professional associations and societies for strengthening the stewardship function of the state. He said physicians’ must develop a culture of self-assessment for regulating service delivery especially to the poor and marginalized segments of the community and support the health system for more prudential, good quality, safer healthcare services delivery.

Societies and Associations must encourage accreditation and standardization efforts of the government and lobby for increased governance in health systems. He said he will assist all research and public health activities of PSIM, at an individual level, and also, at organizational level through the Health Services Academy Islamabad whose aim is to promote public health in Pakistan.

