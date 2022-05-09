Bionano Genomics Inc reports loss of 11 cents per share

LONDON: Bionano Genomics Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 11 cents per share for the quarter ended in March. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

Revenue rose 79.8% to $5.70 million from a year ago; analysts expected $5.68 million. Bionano Genomics Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 11 cents.