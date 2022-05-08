Development work restarted: minister

SHANGLA: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbassi here Saturday afternoon said that development work in the country was restarted after ouster of selected Ex Prime Minister Imran Khan through constitutional procedure.

Addressing a big public gathering here at Bisham, he said that development work, which was stopped in last four years in the country, has been restarted after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has assumed the office and announcement of mega development package for people of Shangla was testimony to this effect.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a mega Rs2 billion grant package for development of Shangla, construction of a medical college and completion of construction work of 132 KV grid station Poran within three months.

Murtaza Javed said that Prime Minister had own people’s hearts and minds after announcing a mega development package for people of Shangla as per their wishes and aspirations.

He said KP would achieve new heights of progress and development under PM Shehbaz Sharif leadership.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi claimed that PML-N would form next Govt in KP as PTI had disappointed its people.

He said registration of fake cases and victimization of political opponents during last four years could not deter the courage and moral of PMLN leaders who faced every difficult situation with courage and steadfastness.

The Minister said PM Shehbaz Sharif believed in hard work and provided maximum relief to people in essential commodities including flour, ghee, pulses and sugar during Ramazan.