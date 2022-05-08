Punjab govt to improve security of graveyards

LAHORE: The provincial government has decided to take effective measures to improve the security and management of graveyards in the wake of incidents of desecration of dead bodies in Okara and Gujrat.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. The Chief Secretary directed the relevant officers to arrest the culprits and prosecute them as per law. He said that a database of fingerprints of criminals should be prepared in the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) with the help of police.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the graveyards were becoming hotbeds of crime due to inattention. He asked the RPOs that police officers should also keep an eye on graveyards during patrols.

The meeting decided to form management committees and deploy watchmen for the security of graveyards. The participants also agreed on a proposal to enhance the punishment for the crime of desecration of a corpse.

The Chief Secretary directed that immediate steps be taken to prevent inhumane acts like desecration of dead bodies.

