Aamir Liaquat’s wife seeks khula over ‘domestic violence’

KARACHI: Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife Dania Bibi on Saturday filed a petition in a court seeking khula (divorce) from the political figure and TV personality over “domestic violence”.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain had announced his marriage to Dania, a Bahawalpur based influencer, in February a day after his second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar announced that she is no longer his wife as she had sought khula from court after 14 months of separation.

According to the petition, Dania Bibi, daughter of Malik Mukhtar Ahmed sought property and expenses amounting to more than Rs110 million in Haq-e-Mehr.

Dania claimed that Aamir Liaquat is a drug-addict and during four months of marriage, used to keep her in a small room and torture her.

She maintained that the government should provide her and her family security as Aamir Liaquat is threatening them of dire consequences.