Explosive device found in Russian media agency in Berlin

AFP 08 May, 2022

FRANKFURT: An explosive device has been found in a Berlin building housing the office of a Russian news agency, German media reported Saturday.

German police said the device was discovered Friday afternoon in the basement of a building “housing the office of a Russian press agency,” Ria Novosti, in the city’s Steglitz district.

Police had been called to the building after an empty beer bottle was earlier hurled against its facade.

They destroyed the explosive device and said that “the real danger and the possible motivation for the crime are the subject of a thorough ongoing investigation.”

