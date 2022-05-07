Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blast at India’s Tata Steel coke plant injures three contract workers

Reuters 07 May, 2022

MUMBAI: India’s Tata Steel said three contract workers had been injured in a blast at one of its coke plant units in the eastern state of Jharkhand on Saturday.

The unit was not operational and was undergoing a dismantling process, Tata, India’s largest steelmaker by revenue, said in a statement, adding that production has not been impacted.

Tata did not say what had caused the blast but some local media reported that it happened in a gas pipeline at a battery site and led to a massive fire.

India’s Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia

“An investigation to assess the cause is underway,” Tata said.

Two of the workers were discharged after receiving first aid and one has been kept under medical observation.

Tata Steel Tata Steel coke plant Tata Steel blast Jharkhand

Comments

1000 characters

Blast at India’s Tata Steel coke plant injures three contract workers

Chelsea agree sale to Boehly consortium for record $5.2bn

Interior minister warns Imran Khan, wants guarantee on peaceful long march

Rising imports a challenge for dollar-hungry Pakistan, says expert

PM approves appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as attorney-general

Lt-General Muzammil Hussain (retd) resigns as WAPDA chief

Pakistan sends aid to flood-affected Afghans

Utility stores raise rates of food items as Ramazan package ends

North Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, South Korea, Japan say

Taliban announce women must cover faces in public, say burqa is best

Floating solar project: World Bank invites Pakistan to hold talks on $341.5m loan

Read more stories