Sindh govt sets May 30 deadline for Orange Line Scheme

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday announced that the Karachi Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit is set to be completed by May 30.

“I have asked all four contractors of the project to finish the work by May 30,” he stated in a press conference. “I have also asked them to pack their essentials and shift to the project site till the deadline. I will visit 3 days a week to review progress.”

He said that due to delays in import of machinery on the back of supply chain disruptions, completion could be delayed by a few days. He added that one week would be required for testing of the transportation scheme as well.

He admitted the project faced delays in the past but said that the provincial leadership was fast tracking the process now, and that he has assumed complete responsibility to get the scheme functioning in one months' time.

“Yesterday I was informed that the scheme is 98% complete and the remaining work will be finished in 3 weeks’ time,” he said.

“I and the Sindh Transport & Mass Transit Department will prioritise orders given by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the government of Sindh,” he added.

Responding to a question, he pointed out that several departments have to be involved in every transportation project and federal government has to intervene in a few places as well.

There are electric poles everywhere so K-Electric has to be consulted while the Karachi Water and Sewage Board has to be contacted for underground water lines in areas of project site.

He stressed that the development work on Red Line Bus Rapid Transit had begun as well.

According to him, the government of Sindh and CM Shah have been informed regarding start of the work however, they want to lay the foundation stone after the development work gathers pace.

“There are a few issues in it and a meeting has been called on Wednesday to discuss them,” the minister highlighted.

Talking about the funding, he said 85% cost would be borne by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) while the remaining 15% will be paid by the government of Sindh.

He added that one portion of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit was under development and Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL) was handling it.

“Moreover, 240 buses are on way to Karachi and they will be handed over to National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) for facilitation of public,” Memon said. “The buses for Orange Line scheme will reach Karachi port on May 11 and they will run once the track is ready.”