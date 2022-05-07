Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Sherry asks why Imran ‘running away’ from probe commission

Naveed Butt 07 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian (PPP-P) Vice-President Sherry Rehman said that the purpose behind the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejecting the inquiry commission for investigating the “foreign conspiracy” behind Imran Khan government’s ouster, is to continue to politicize this issue. “The PTI knows that its statements will end in the Commission of Inquiry,” Rehman said in a statement on Friday.

She said that Imran Khan thinks the statement of “external conspiracy” will help him win the election.

She said, “How will the PTI rely on the commission of the judiciary which it is talking about these days? The PTI leaders and activists are targeting the judiciary.”

She said that like the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTI will play politics tomorrow by accusing the judiciary of bias.

“We are sure that the PTI will not accept the decision of the commission formed by the judiciary,” Rehman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Sherry Rehman PPPP foreign conspiracy probe commission

Comments

1000 characters

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Sherry asks why Imran ‘running away’ from probe commission

Floating solar project: World Bank invites Pakistan to hold talks on $341.5m loan

MoF prepares draft policy on SOEs

Support for fuel management: Govt in search of a feasible plan

Jul-Apr trade deficit widens 64.79pc to $39.264bn YoY

Broadening the tax base: FBR urged to use data available with PSX

PM takes stock of wheat situation

PM for providing cash credit facilities to PASSCO

Imran embarks upon anti-govt protest streak

Monthly FCA: Nepra raises tariffs of power distributors

Security for CPEC: MoI asked to hold monthly review meetings

Read more stories