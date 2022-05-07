‘Foreign conspiracy’: Sherry asks why Imran ‘running away’ from probe commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian (PPP-P) Vice-President Sherry Rehman said that the purpose behind the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejecting the inquiry commission for investigating the “foreign conspiracy” behind Imran Khan government’s ouster, is to continue to politicize this issue. “The PTI knows that its statements will end in the Commission of Inquiry,” Rehman said in a statement on Friday.

She said that Imran Khan thinks the statement of “external conspiracy” will help him win the election.

She said, “How will the PTI rely on the commission of the judiciary which it is talking about these days? The PTI leaders and activists are targeting the judiciary.”

She said that like the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTI will play politics tomorrow by accusing the judiciary of bias.

“We are sure that the PTI will not accept the decision of the commission formed by the judiciary,” Rehman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022