Police arrest driver who hit Shahbaz Gill on motorway

The National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) arrested on Friday the driver who hit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-PM’s aide Dr Shahbaz Gill on a motorway.

In a tweet today, the NHMP said that an FIR had been lodged based on the complaint of Shahbaz's relative Jaber Ali and that "motorway police and Hafizabad district police took timely action and arrested the accused along with his vehicle."

The accused said the incident was an accident and that there was no intention to target anyone. He will be questioned further by Hafizabad district police.

On Thursday, the PTI leader and former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication sustained minor injuries in a car accident on M-2 Motorway. Gill has termed the accident an "assassination attempt", saying his car was chased and deliberately hit

But a spokesperson of the Motorway Police had earlier ruled out the possibility of a planned attack, and said there was no evidence of involvement of another vehicle in the incident.

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill injured in car accident on motorway

“Dr Shahbaz Gill received minor injuries in the incident. He will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment,” the spokesperson said.