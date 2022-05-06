World
Britain says Russia continued ground assault on Azovstal steel plant for second day
06 May, 2022
Russian forces in Ukraine’s Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, British military intelligence said in a tweet on Friday.
Pentagon denies helping Ukraine ‘target’ Russian generals
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday that Russian forces were still storming and shelling the Soviet-era Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering.
