Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain says Russia continued ground assault on Azovstal steel plant for second day

Reuters 06 May, 2022

Russian forces in Ukraine’s Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, British military intelligence said in a tweet on Friday.

Pentagon denies helping Ukraine ‘target’ Russian generals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday that Russian forces were still storming and shelling the Soviet-era Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering.

Russia Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukraine's Azovstal steel plant military forces

Comments

1000 characters

Britain says Russia continued ground assault on Azovstal steel plant for second day

KSA urged not to withdraw its deposits: Miftah

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Sheikh Rashid seeks pre-arrest bail from LHC

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

Pakistan Petroleum begins oil & gas production from DS X-1 well

National strike in Sri Lanka to demand govt step down

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

Read more stories