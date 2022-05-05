Hong Kong shares rally at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with a healthy advance after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates but played down any chance of a huge 75 basis-point lift in the near future.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.41 percent, or 293.63 points, to 21,163.15.

Hong Kong stocks cling onto last week’s gains, HSBC jumps

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.21 points, to 3,044.85 as traders returned from an extended break this week, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.66 percent, or 12.39 points, to 1,866.49.