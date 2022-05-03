Company ‘involved’ in under-invoicing: PML-N govt to investigate ex-FBR chief?

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N government has reportedly decided to probe former chairman FBR, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad for extending support to a specific company allegedly involved in under-invoicing, sources to Finance Minister told Business Recorder.

These accusations against him were hurled at a recent meeting of Federal Cabinet when summary of his removal came under discussion, the sources added.

The Establishment Division apprised the Cabinet that it was desired that Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service, presently posted at the disposal of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), may be posted as Chairman, FBR. The incumbent Chairman, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad (IRS/BS-21) was appointed under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with the approval of the federal government, vide this Division notification dated 24-082021.

The chairman of the FBR was appointed by the federal government in terms of Section 3 (3) of the Federal Board of Revenue Act, 2007.

Asim Ahmed (IRS/BS-21) had previously been posted/ appointed as Chairman FBR from April 09, 2021 till August 24, 2021.

As per seniority list of BS-21 officers of the Inland Revenue Service, Asim Ahmad (IRS/BS-21) was senior to Dr Ashfaq Ahmad (IRS/BS-21).

Establishment Division proposed that Asim Ahmad (IRS/BS-21) presently posted at the disposal of FBR, may be appointed as Chairman, FBR, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 in lieu of Dr Ashfaq Ahmad (IRS/BS-21).

During discussion, the members pointed out that the outgoing chairman FBR had served as a tool of the previous government to victimize political opponents.

It was also highlighted that he had been allegedly involved in a major scandal relating to under-invoicing causing loss to the national exchequer. It was suggested that an enquiry should be initiated against him. The minister for Finance & Revenue assured to probe the matter. He also offered to make a presentation to the Cabinet on measures being taken by FBR to check under-invoicing in the next Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet directed the minister for Finance & Revenue to brief the forum on under-invoicing and measures being taken by FBR to check the same, in the next Cabinet meeting.

