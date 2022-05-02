ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PMD predicts dust storm in Karachi, coastal areas today

  • Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts spell of light rain with strong winds in North Balochistan, Upper Sindh and South Punjab
BR Web Desk 02 May, 2022

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a dust storm in Karachi and coastal areas from Monday.

Last week, PMD said that Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin are likely to witness a sandstorm on May 1 and 2.

The department said that a spell of light rain with strong winds in North Balochistan, Upper Sindh and South Punjab is also expected from today.

Meanwhile, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are likely to receive rain with strong winds from Tuesday evening, Radio Pakistan reported. The met office said that the intermittent rain spell will persist till Thursday.

Met Office forecasts rain, windstorm across country during Eid holidays

It has also warned the public of the prevailing heatwave spell in Pakistan and advised people to take precautionary measures.

Karachi weather dust storm PMDA

Comments

1000 characters

PMD predicts dust storm in Karachi, coastal areas today

Kuwaiti companies planning $750mn projects in Pakistan: report

Pakistan’s REER declines to 96.84 in March

Ukraine on agenda as Indian PM Modi heads to Europe

Sri Lanka extends credit line with India by $200mn for fuel

Saudis feel ‘let down’ by US over Houthi security threats, says senior royal

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Gas processing plants asked to maximise capacity

Tobacco, fertilizer, cement and petroleum products: FBR chief for implementation of track-and-trace system

Recovery of dues from CPPA-G: Wapda seeks help of Power Division

Read more stories