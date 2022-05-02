PMD predicts dust storm in Karachi, coastal areas today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a dust storm in Karachi and coastal areas from Monday.

Last week, PMD said that Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin are likely to witness a sandstorm on May 1 and 2.

The department said that a spell of light rain with strong winds in North Balochistan, Upper Sindh and South Punjab is also expected from today.

Meanwhile, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are likely to receive rain with strong winds from Tuesday evening, Radio Pakistan reported. The met office said that the intermittent rain spell will persist till Thursday.

It has also warned the public of the prevailing heatwave spell in Pakistan and advised people to take precautionary measures.