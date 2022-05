ISLAMABAD: As per the promise of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, power load-shedding in the country has been reduced to zero from 5 am on May 1.

The Energy Ministry has worked hard to add more than 2500 MW of additional power to the system, tweeted spokesperson of Energy Ministry.

“The ministry is constantly striving for uninterrupted power supply during the Eid holidays and beyond,” it further said.