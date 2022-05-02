SCO expert group discusses cooperation between museums

BEIJING: The members of an expert group held their second meeting, via videoconference, to discuss a draft memorandum between authorized agencies of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on cooperation between museums.

Experts finalized the document at this meeting which is to be submitted for approval at the 19th Meeting of the Ministers of Culture of SCO Member States, scheduled for 19-20 May 2022 in Tashkent, according to SCO Secretariat here.

The SCO currently comprises eight Member States namely China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India, four Observer States namely Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, and six Dialogue Partners, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.