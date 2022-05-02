Railways urged to take action against stall holders fleecing people

KARACHI: Railways Mazdoor Union on Sunday said that the stall holders at railway stations in Karachi and Hyderabad are selling products to the commuters on exorbitant prices, and train tickets are also being sold in black, while the PR administration has turned a deaf ear and blind eye to the issue.

In a joint statement, Railways Mazdoor Union’s Central Senior Vice President Malik Muqaddar Zaman, Chairman Abdul Sattar, Senior Vice President Aurangzaib Tanuli, General Secretary Khan Muhammad Tanuli, Shabbir Ahmad, Prof. Umer Farooq Khan Advocate and others said on they paid detailed visits to various stations including the City Station, Landhi Station, Drigh Road, and Cantt stations and observed that the food stall holders were selling products at high prices while PR management has no check and balance system.

They said the association has appraised Divisional Commercial Officer Railways Karachi Division Ishaq Baloch about the issue but he has not been able to take action against the profiteers for the reason best known to him.

They said the railway platforms are posing very pathetic look as garbage is seen everywhere. They alleged that railway tickets are being sold in ‘black’, while commuters are facing hardships to get tickets on reservation offices in long queues in the holy month of Ramazan.

They said senior Advisor in charge Federal Ombudsman Syed Anwar Haider at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi reviewed the travel facilities provided to passengers at different stations of Karachi Division. Hyder also visited recently along with the railway officials, but he was not apprised about the real situation by the PR high ups.

