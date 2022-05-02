ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Railways urged to take action against stall holders fleecing people

Recorder Report 02 May, 2022

KARACHI: Railways Mazdoor Union on Sunday said that the stall holders at railway stations in Karachi and Hyderabad are selling products to the commuters on exorbitant prices, and train tickets are also being sold in black, while the PR administration has turned a deaf ear and blind eye to the issue.

In a joint statement, Railways Mazdoor Union’s Central Senior Vice President Malik Muqaddar Zaman, Chairman Abdul Sattar, Senior Vice President Aurangzaib Tanuli, General Secretary Khan Muhammad Tanuli, Shabbir Ahmad, Prof. Umer Farooq Khan Advocate and others said on they paid detailed visits to various stations including the City Station, Landhi Station, Drigh Road, and Cantt stations and observed that the food stall holders were selling products at high prices while PR management has no check and balance system.

They said the association has appraised Divisional Commercial Officer Railways Karachi Division Ishaq Baloch about the issue but he has not been able to take action against the profiteers for the reason best known to him.

They said the railway platforms are posing very pathetic look as garbage is seen everywhere. They alleged that railway tickets are being sold in ‘black’, while commuters are facing hardships to get tickets on reservation offices in long queues in the holy month of Ramazan.

They said senior Advisor in charge Federal Ombudsman Syed Anwar Haider at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi reviewed the travel facilities provided to passengers at different stations of Karachi Division. Hyder also visited recently along with the railway officials, but he was not apprised about the real situation by the PR high ups.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

railway stations Railways Mazdoor Union stall holders train tickets

Comments

1000 characters

Railways urged to take action against stall holders fleecing people

‘Load-shedding has been reduced to zero’, claims ministry

Recovery of dues from CPPA-G: Wapda seeks help of Power Division

Tobacco, fertilizer, cement and petroleum products: FBR chief for implementation of track-and-trace system

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Buffett details spending spree, takes jab at Wall Street

Joint statement issued: Pakistan, KSA to discuss extending term of $3bn loan

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Another case registered against PTI chairman

Indonesian palm oil: Envoy can help ensure resumption of supply?

Russia says could seize assets of ‘hostile’ countries

All Blue Capital in $773m bid for Zymeworks

Read more stories