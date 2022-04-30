Eid-ul-Fitr to begin in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Saudi Arabia's Royal Court said on Saturday that Sunday (May 1) will be the last day of the month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the kingdom on Monday (May 2).

In a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, the Royal Court said: "The Supreme court said that following reports received from courts based on testimonies of those who are experts in the field that the moon of Shawal was not seen. Therefore, it has been decided that Sunday 30/9/1443AH, according to Umm Al-Qura calendar, corresponding to May 1 is the last day of the holy month of Ramadan and that Monday 1/10/1443AH, according to Umm Al-Qura calendar, corresponding to May 2 is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr."

The Supreme Court congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, all citizens, residents, and Muslims on the advent of the blessed Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Pakistan will meet on Sunday to sight the moon of Shawal 1443 AH at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony's office.

The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings will be held at their respective headquarters in the meantime, said a ministry press release on Saturday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will announce the final decision about the sighting of the crescent or otherwise subsequently based on information received to that end.