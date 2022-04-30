ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
‘Porn in parliament’ allegation: British Conservative MP suspended

AFP 30 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s ruling Conservative party on Friday suspended one of its MPs pending an investigation into claims he watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.

The identification of MP Neil Parish, 65, ends days of speculation since the allegation emerged on Tuesday, amid accusations of a misogynistic environment in parliament.

“Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons,” said a spokeswoman for Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris, who is in charge of party discipline.

“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative whip pending the outcome of that investigation,” she said, meaning he has been temporarily suspended from the party.

Parish, a farmer who chairs the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, was questioned about the porn allegation on Wednesday, before he had been publicly identified.

