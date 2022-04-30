ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Pakistan

Gunmen steal hundreds of holiday outfits from tailor

AFP 30 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Gunmen have robbed a Pakistani tailor of more than 200 outfits made for customers ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, tying up and beating his staff.

Muhammad Razzaq told AFP Friday that two armed men barged into his Islamabad store before making off with 240 completed or near-finished shalwar kameez outfits.

“The police have not been able to find any clue to the ruthless guys who turned this Eid for me into a nightmare,” said Razzaq.

The haul was worth more than 720,000 rupees (nearly $4,000), he added.

But even poor people try to buy something new for the holiday, and tailor-made outfits are frequently cheaper than store-bought clothes. Most of the shelves in Razzaq’s shop were empty Friday and he sat disconsolately behind a sewing machine.

“I have been working in the area for the last 20 years and have customers who come to me from posh areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with branded and expensive fabrics,” he said.

Salman Ashraf, one of the tailors tied up during the raid, said the robbers were very aggressive.

“The gunmen thrashed us, tied us with ropes and asked us to remain silent,” he said. Police confirmed the incident and said they were investigating.

