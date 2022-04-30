ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Pakistan

Jummatul-Wida observed across KP with religious fervour

Recorder Report 30 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Likewise, others parts of the country, Jumatul Wida – the last Friday of the holy month of the Ramazan was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional religious fervour and solemnity as millions of fasting believers thronged to the mosques and prayer grounds, seeking special blessings of The Almighty for the country’s prosperity, peace and stability.

A massive attendance of faithful was witnessed during Jumma (Friday) congregations that were held in jamia Masjids, mosques, Eid Gah and other grounds/places in Peshawar and elsewhere in the province.

Faithful in large numbers visited mosques and offered prayers as the last Friday of the fasting month that holds special significance to the Muslims and sought forgiveness and mercy.

Big congregations were held in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Malakand, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Khyber, Bajaur, Kurrum, Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Hangu, Batagram, Buner, Shangla, Lakki Marwat, Parachinar and Swat.

In Peshawar, big congregations were witnessed in almost all major mosques of the provincial capital, including historic Masjid Mohabat Khan, Dervesh Masjid, Sonehri Masjid, Speen Jumaat and Zarghoni mosques.

The ulema and mashaikh delivered special sermons on the importance of Jumatul Wida, Lailatul Qadar, Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr.

They urged people to follow the path of Allah Almighty and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success here and hereafter.

