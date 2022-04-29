ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tencent’s WeChat to reveal user locations on public account posts

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: China’s most popular messaging service WeChat will begin revealing users’ locations when they post on a public account, it said on Friday.

WeChat, which is owned by tech behemoth Tencent, said in a notice that it would begin testing the new setting - which applies only to users who operate “public accounts”, widely used in China to share news, essays and other written content - soon.

The new settings will display the province or municipality of users in China posting on their public accounts. Posts made on public accounts operated by overseas users will display the country denoted by their IP address.

China’s Weibo shows user locations to combat ‘bad behaviour’

The new setting is aimed at combating misinformation related to recent “domestic and overseas hot-topic issues”, WeChat said, without elaborating. WeChat has more than 1.2 billion monthly users.

The announcement came only a day after Weibo, another popular social media platform, introduced similar settings permanently after more than a month of testing.

WeChat tencent IP location IP address

Comments

1000 characters

Tencent’s WeChat to reveal user locations on public account posts

Electricity supply to grid stations suspended after Guddu station catches fire

LHC directs NA Speaker to administer oath to CM-elect Hamza on Saturday

Power load-shedding situation to improve from May onwards: Dastgir

MoF’s monthly outlook: High inflation could dampen Pakistan's growth prospects

Rupee rebounds, appreciates 0.13% against US dollar

Blast tears through Kabul mosque, killing at least 10 worshippers

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4bn, says no more sales planned

Hamza Shehbaz moves LHC once again over delay in Punjab CM oath-taking

Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia to take action against Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

India seizes documents, data from Amazon, Flipkart sellers in raids

Read more stories