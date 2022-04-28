Cabinet decides to review, revive NAP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved appointment of Asim Ahmed as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and decided to review and revive the National Action Plan (NAP) to deal with the wave of terrorism in the country in the recent days.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb while briefing the media after the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. She further stated that the federal cabinet has handed over the services of the chairman EOBI to the Establishment Division.

On the issue of the NAP, she said that it is being reviewed and a meeting of the NACTA will be convened immediately. She said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah would visit all the provinces of the country and review the security situation.

She said that the NAP, which was formulated during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure to ensure peace and maintain security in the country is being reviewed again and the NACTA meeting has been convened immediately and the provinces to lead by the NAP with the same commitment as was done in the past.

The minister said that the incident of terrorism that took place in Karachi on Tuesday was being investigated and he termed the incident as unfortunate.

She said the Chinese embassy had been assured that the investigation would be completed soon.

China demands punishment for perpetrators of suicide attack

The minister said that the cabinet meeting was briefed on the situation of load shedding and petroleum and when the prime minister assumed the office 27 plants were closed. She said that out of the 27, only seven units and three plants are being repaired which will be completed soon and load shedding would be eliminated from the country.

She said that in the system right now 18727MW electricity is available and there is a shortfall between 500 to 2000 MW at different feeders which will also be removed soon. She said that on diesel hoarding the prime minister issued instruction that administrative measure be adopted to deal with it.

She said that Civil Servant Retirement Rule 2020 being made by the previous government would be reviewed by the meeting headed by Azam Nazir Tarar and would submit a report to the cabinet within two weeks. She said that purpose of the rule was to pressurize the bureaucracy. The minister said that former prime minister Imran Khan has been repeating a speech for the last several years in which there is nothing but accusation against the opponents.

She said that Imran Khan remained in power for four years but his container speech did not change and questioned as to why he was unable to bring back the plundered wealth from abroad and now again accusing his opponents. She said that why he was unable to prove corruption of opponent when he was in power for the last four years.

She said that the former prime minister is demanding Election Commissioner’s resignation instead of giving an account of foreign funding. She said that the election would be held in time and former prime minister is demanding early election because he is fearful of Shehbaz Sharif’s performance and his popularity.

She said that the media was more vulnerable during his government as cases were made and the Media Regulatory Authority was also being brought during his government and now he is complaining about media blackout. She also stated that he was building narrative of a “false” conspiracy rather than showing his performance to the public.

