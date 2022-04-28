Money-laundering case: Indictment of PM, Hamza deferred till May 14

LAHORE: A special court (Central) deferred the indictment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Chief Minister elect Hamza Shehbaz till May 14 in money laundering case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as Shehbaz being Prime Minister (PM) was busy due to his preoccupations.

Earlier, the counsel of PM Shehbaz Sharif said his counsel was busy in his preoccupations and wanted time to appear before the court on next hearing.

He asked the court to adjourn the proceedings till May 14.

Hearing of mega money laundering, Park Lane cases adjourned

The prosecutor of FIA also asked the court to adjourn the proceedings as he had joined the case now and wanted to study it in detail.

The court accordingly adjourned the proceedings to May 14 for indictment.

