ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Return of Maryam passport: LHC DB disposes of petition

Recorder Report 28 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking return of her passport, and thus enabling her to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, after it was withdrawn.

The bench was comprised of Justice Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem. A division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Farooq Haider had issued notices in the petition; however, Justice Haider rescued himself from the matter when the petition came for hearing on last day (Tuesday).

Later, Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti constituted another bench comprising Justice Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural to hear the petition.

However, Justice Ghural also rescued himself from the matter when the bench assembled to take up the petition.

The Chief Justice therefore constituted the bench again comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justie Sardar Naeem to dispose of the petition in accordance with the law.

Maryam Nawaz had surrendered her passport with the registrar office after the court had allowed her post-arrest bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4, 2019, as the National Accountability Bureau fear that she could flee the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Justice Ali Baqar Najafi Return of Maryam passport

Comments

1000 characters

Return of Maryam passport: LHC DB disposes of petition

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs Railways: ML-1 project may be shelved

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

Benazir’s son Bilawal becomes foreign minister

Cabinet decides to review, revive NAP

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Imran wants 2m people to gather at Islamabad when he issues call

Money-laundering case: Indictment of PM, Hamza deferred till May 14

Read more stories