Return of Maryam passport: LHC DB disposes of petition

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking return of her passport, and thus enabling her to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, after it was withdrawn.

The bench was comprised of Justice Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem. A division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Farooq Haider had issued notices in the petition; however, Justice Haider rescued himself from the matter when the petition came for hearing on last day (Tuesday).

Later, Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti constituted another bench comprising Justice Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural to hear the petition.

However, Justice Ghural also rescued himself from the matter when the bench assembled to take up the petition.

The Chief Justice therefore constituted the bench again comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justie Sardar Naeem to dispose of the petition in accordance with the law.

Maryam Nawaz had surrendered her passport with the registrar office after the court had allowed her post-arrest bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4, 2019, as the National Accountability Bureau fear that she could flee the country.

