PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on 28th

Recorder Report 26 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia this week.

According to the tentative schedule, Prime Minister Shehbaz will visit Saudi Arabia from April 28-30, 2022.

This is the first foreign visit of Shehbaz since assuming the office of prime minister.

Sources said that the trip will be a “milestone” in further enhancing the existing bilateral strategic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a consultative meeting on Monday, the prime minister said Pakistan values its long-standing brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and looks forward to enhancing the same in the future.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz also directed the relevant authorities to make effective recommendations for strengthening the Pakistan-Saudi bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of energy, food security, long-term strategic partnership and employment.

During his visit, the prime minister is likely to hold talks with Saudi Leadership including Crown Price Mohammad bin Salman. He would also perform Ummah during the trip.

