ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia claims it prevented ‘murder’ of pro-Kremlin journalist

AFP 26 Apr, 2022

MOSCOW: Moscow said Monday it had arrested members of a “neo-Nazi terrorist” group in Russia after foiling their plot to assassinate pro-Kremlin TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov on orders from Ukraine.

“The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation detained a group of members of the neo-Nazi terrorist organisation National Socialism/White Power, which is banned in Russia,” Russia’s FSB security agency said in a statement carried by news agencies.

The FSB claimed the group of six Russians was planning the “murder” of Russian TV and radio journalist Solovyov “on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine”.

It added that the group “confessed to preparing the murder of Solovyov, after which they planned to flee abroad”.

Solovyov has hosted prime-time political chat shows on Russian television since the late 1990s and has been decorated by the Russian government.

He has been sanctioned by the EU as a “propagandist” and has had villas seized by Italian financial police.

“What’s surprising about this? I am on view to everyone,” Solovyov said in comments on the alleged plot to the RIA Novosti news agency.

“I am a Jew and an anti-Fascist so it’s obvious that I’m a target for (Ukrainian nationalist Stepan) Bandera-supporting, Nazi bastards,” he added.

Speaking at a meeting of Russian prosecutors, President Vladimir Putin suggested Washington was involved in planning the “murder of a famous Russian TV journalist”, without naming him. “They have resorted to terror! To preparing the murders of our journalists. We know by name the curators of Western secret services, primarily, of course, from the CIA, who work with the security agencies of Ukraine,” Putin said in televised remarks.

“Apparently they give such advice (to kill journalists). So much for their attitude towards the rights of journalists... (and) human rights in general,” Putin added.

A video recorded by the FSB aired on television showed security forces pushing half-naked young men onto the floor of flats and handcuffing them during searches.

Ukraine war Vladimir Solovyov

Comments

1000 characters

Russia claims it prevented ‘murder’ of pro-Kremlin journalist

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

OCAC confirms ample availability of fuel in country

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Wholesalers, dealers and distributors: FBR must bring unregistered sugar buyers into tax net: President

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Nawaz issued new passport

‘CM’ Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Read more stories