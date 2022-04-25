ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine wants UN to be guarantor of safe corridor from Mariupol steel plant

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

Ukraine denied on Monday reaching an agreement with Russia on evacuating civilians from a steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol, and said the United Nations should be the “initiator and guarantor” of any such deal.

Russia had said earlier on Monday that it would open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the huge Azovstal steel plant where they are holed up with Ukrainian fightersand have come under heavy fire.

“Today, the Russian side once again announced the existence of a corridor for civilians to leave Azovstal. This could be believed if the Russians had not destroyed humanitarian corridors many times before,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“It is important to understand that a humanitarian corridor opens by the agreement of both sides. A corridor announced unilaterally does not provide security, and therefore is not a humanitarian corridor.”

Russia announces ceasefire around Mariupol steel plant: ministry

She said Ukraine had “appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to be the initiator and guarantor of the humanitarian corridor from Azovstal for civilians.”

Representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be present when any humanitarian corridor was established, she said.

Guterres is due to hold talks in Moscow and Ukraine this week. Russia’s RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying Moscow intended to discuss issues related to Mariupol and the Azovstal plant.

The last Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol are holed up in the plant following two months of Russian siege and bombardment.

Putin says Kyiv refusing to allow Mariupol troops to surrender

Ukraine’s general staff on Monday reported Russian shelling and assaults along most of the front in eastern Ukraine, including missile and bomb attacks on the steel works.

Moscow, which describes its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation”, denies targeting civilians. It blames Ukraine for the repeated failure of humanitarian corridors.

Russian military Russian invasion Mariupol Russia Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine wants UN to be guarantor of safe corridor from Mariupol steel plant

Rollback of fuel subsidy: Miftah should have taken a stand, says Tarin

IMF-Pakistan talks help rupee gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 1.14% as market reacts positively to Pakistan-IMF talks

Twitter set to accept Musk's $43bn offer

FO condemns India warning students not to seek higher education in Pakistan

IHC suspends order to conclude PTI foreign funding case in 30 days

OCAC says ample stocks available amid reports over fuel shortage

Nissan ending production of Datsun brand vehicles

US asset freezes worsen Afghan women's suffering: UN experts

Stalled IMF programme: Revival now very much in sight

Read more stories