ANL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASC 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
AVN 85.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.16%)
BOP 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
FNEL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
GGGL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
GGL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.62%)
GTECH 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.08%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
KOSM 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.36%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PTC 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
TELE 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.89%)
TPL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TPLP 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TREET 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.79%)
TRG 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.72%)
UNITY 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
WAVES 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.65%)
YOUW 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By 40 (0.86%)
BR30 17,442 Increased By 190.1 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,935 Increased By 381.8 (0.84%)
KSE30 17,771 Increased By 181.7 (1.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

TAIPEI: Operations at a unit of Taiwan-based Apple Inc supplier Foxconn in China’s Kunshan city remain suspended because of COVID-19 controls but there is limited impact as it has shifted production elsewhere, it said on Monday.

The operations in Kunshan of Foxconn Interconnect Technology, which makes data transmission equipment and connectors, will remain closed until the authorities give permission to restart, it said.

“As production has previously been deployed to backup factories, the factory’s main products are located in overseas shipping warehouse and inventory levels are still sufficient, the impact on the company’s business is limited,” Foxconn said in a statement.

A source familiar with the situation said the plant is not a major supplier for Apple products and the company was able to shift production to other facilities.

Apple, others face shipment delays as China COVID curbs squeeze suppliers

“We do not see an impact on iPhones,” the person said.

China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

That had caused dozens of Taiwanese firms, many making parts for the semiconductor and electronics industries, to suspend operations.

Apple Foxconn

Comments

1000 characters

Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant

Markets react positively to Pakistan-IMF developments

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Read more stories