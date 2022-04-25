ANL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
Police fire on car in central Paris, killing two people

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

PARIS: Police fired on a car in central Paris, killing two people and leaving one other person injured, reported France Info radio and Le Figaro newspaper.

The incident, which occurred overnight, took place near the Pont Neuf in Paris.

Police had initially spotted the car driving the wrong way and had sought to make checks on it, added French media reports.

Indonesia police fire tear gas to disperse protest at parliament

BFM TV also reported that France’s IGPN police watchdog body was probing the incident.

Police fire on car in central Paris, killing two people

