Maryam’s plea for return of passport may be heard tomorrow

PPI 25 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) two-member bench will resume the hearing on case of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s request for return of her passport for Umrah on Monday.

According to the details, a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear on Monday the petition to withdraw Maryam Nawaz’s passport for Umrah. The hearing has been scheduled at 11 am.

In her petition Maryam Nawaz took a stand that she wants to go for Umrah, but her passport has been surrendered on the order of the court.

Therefore, she has requested the court to order for the return of her passport, so that she may fulfil the desire to visit the Holy site.

Earlier, a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard Maryam Nawaz’s petition.

LHC bench refers Maryam’s plea to CJ

Supreme Court Bar President Ahsan Bhoon appeared before the court and said that Maryam Nawaz wants to go to Saudi Arabia on April 27 to perform Umrah, adding that her passport is in the custody of LHC on a court order, her passport should be returned.

Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, who presided over the bench, remarked that it will be appropriate that the same bench which granted bail to Maryam Nawaz should hear the petition.

Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, while taking action, forwarded the petition of Maryam Nawaz back to the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice Lahore High Court sent Maryam Nawaz’s petition to Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najafi will hear the case on April 25.

It may be recalled that a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had granted bail to Maryam Nawaz in November 2019 and ordered her to surrender her passport.

