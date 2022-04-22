LHC bench refers Maryam’s plea to CJ

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday referred an application of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to Chief Justice praying to allow her perform Umrah.

The bench comprised of Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu. Justice Rizvi observed that a bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi had allowed bail to Maryam hence the same bench should dispose of the application and referred the matter to the Chief Justice. Maryam also prayed the court to return her passport already deposited with the LHC registrar office after a division bench had allowed her bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. Maryam Nawaz wants to go Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on April 27.

