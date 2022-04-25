ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Slovenia’s populist PM set to lose election to environmentalist party: exit poll

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia’s populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa looked set to lose a national election on Sunday as the environmentalist Freedom Movement party won more votes than his SDS party, according to an exit poll. The election had been expected to be tight but the exit poll by the Mediana Institute showed the Freedom Movement leading with 35.8% of the vote, far more than expected, while the SDS had secured 22.5% of the vote.

That would give the Freedom Movement, which campaigned on the transition to green energy, an open society and the rule of law, 42 seats in the 88-seat parliament and the SDS 26 seats.

Whichever party wins will have to secure coalition partners to form a new government.

Jansa, who had hoped to win a fourth term in office, has clashed with Brussels over media freedoms and opponents accuse him of undermining democratic standards, accusations he denies.

Polling stations closed at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT). The turnout in the vote, in which some 1.7 million people were eligible to cast their ballots, was 49.3% by 4 p.m., the election commission said.

Analysts, however, expected it would be close to 70% by the end of voting, well above the national average.

“All indications show turnout will be 68%,” said Andraz Zorko of the Valicon agency, a polling agency.

Freedom Movement, led by Robert Golob, 55, a former executive of a state-owned energy company that launched green energy projects, emerged as a major contender in the election race.

Many people interviewed by Reuters said they wanted change.

“We do not want these politicians in power anymore,” said Milena, 58, who cast a ballot in the capital Ljubljana. “The last two years have been desperate in every way. We want new faces, we want normality and stability.”

Jansa, the 63-year-old populist, has campaigned on promises to improve the economy and provide energy security in the small country of about 2 million people that is a member of the European Union and the NATO military alliance.

He was among the first EU leaders to visit Ukraine and show solidarity with Kyiv after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, and has promised to reduce Slovenia’s reliance on Russian gas imports.

But Golob, who backs EU sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, has accused Jansa of seeking to exploit the war for his own political benefit, a charge that Jansa dismissed. Golob, who is believed to have contracted COVID-19, according to local media, said he would address media via a video call later on Sunday.

Janez Jansa environmentalist Freedom Movement party Andraz Zorko

Comments

1000 characters

Slovenia’s populist PM set to lose election to environmentalist party: exit poll

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Election of chief minister Punjab: President receives report from Punjab governor

Read more stories