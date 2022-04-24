ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 80 killed in Nigerian oil blast

AFP Updated 24 Apr, 2022

LAGOS: An explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southern Nigeria has killed at least 80 people, the emergency services said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred late Friday at the illegal site between the southern oil states of Rivers and Imo, police said.

"We recovered at least 80 badly burnt bodies at the scene," Ifeanyi Nnaji of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the area, told AFP, adding that the toll could rise further.

"We learnt many bodies are in nearby bushes and forests as some illegal operators and their patrons scampered for safety."

Nnaji said that several burnt vehicles and jerry-cans used in scooping stolen crude and petroleum products littered the scene.

Explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria kills over 100

The incident Friday is the latest to hit oil-rich Nigeria in recent years.

According to local media reports, more than 100 people were killed in the blast.

Illegal crude refining is common in the southern-oil region where thieves vandalise pipelines to steal crude which they refine to sell on the black market.

Most people in the oil-producing Niger delta live in poverty even though the country is the biggest oil producer on the continent, with output of around two million barrels per day.

oil refinery Nigeria oil refinery NEMA

Comments

1000 characters

At least 80 killed in Nigerian oil blast

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding misuse of Kartarpur Corridor

Missing persons: PM Shehbaz vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Read more stories