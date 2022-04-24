ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of ‘grim’ situation

AFP 24 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths Sunday, official data showed, its highest daily toll since a weeks-long lockdown started, while China’s capital Beijing warned of a “grim” situation with rising infections.

The world’s second-largest economy has been struggling to stamp out its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years with a playbook of harsh lockdowns and mass testing as it sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy, taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.

The cosmopolitan business hub of Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, snarling supply chains, with many residents confined to their homes for even longer as it became the epicentre of the outbreak.

China’s biggest city only announced its first fatalities on April 18, despite reporting thousands of cases each day in recent weeks.

Shanghai reports seven more Covid deaths since start of lockdown

It reported 39 more deaths on Sunday, National Health Commission data showed, bringing its total toll to 87, while the country logged nearly 22,000 new local virus cases.

Shanghai’s previous highest daily toll since lockdown was 12, reported a day earlier.

The city of 25 million has struggled to provide fresh food to those confined at home, while patients have reported trouble accessing regular medical care as thousands of health staff were deployed for Covid testing and treatment.

Censors have battled to scrub the online backlash against the prolonged lockdown.

Meanwhile 22 new infections were reported in the capital Beijing, after warnings from an official on Saturday that the city must take urgent action.

Health official Pang Xinghuo said preliminary observations suggested Covid had been “spreading invisibly” within the capital for a week now, affecting “schools, tour groups and many families”.

Shanghai Covid death toll rises to 17

“The risk of continued and hidden transmission is high, and the situation is grim,” Tian Wei of Beijing’s Municipal Party Committee told a press briefing.

“The whole city of Beijing must act immediately.”

COVID cases Covid pandemic China Covid Cases Shanghai covid cases

Comments

1000 characters

China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of ‘grim’ situation

Missing persons: PM Shehbaz vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories