DG RDA visits one-window operation centre

RAWALPINDI: The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Tahir Zafar Abbasi on Saturday visited One Window Operation Centre and directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

He directed the Assistant Directors of respective directorates to work at One Window Operation Center for two hours daily from 10:00 AM to facilitate the general public and address their complaints within shortest possible time.

He further apprised that an online facility had also been incorporated in One Window Operation Center to facilitate the general public.

Moreover, the DG said that the time period of 30 days was fixed for approval of the maps and construction completion certificates; 45 days for the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for change in land use; and 60 to 75 days for issuance of the permits of the housing societies.

Reason for sharing time frames related to NOCs and approval of building plans, the DG shared that RDA wants to facilitate the builders, developers and boost construction activities.

Due to the business friendly initiatives taken by RDA, the construction activities were accelerating and the revenue of the organization had also been increased manifold, he added.