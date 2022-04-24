ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Marriyum says govt has not yet decided to remove incumbent SBP governor

Ali Hussain | Nuzhat Nazar 24 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the government has not yet decided to remove Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir, at least, till the return of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail from Washington after holding talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at a news conference, she also clarified that there was no truth in any new legislation with regard to the IMF as well as appointment of the new governor SBP.

“The prime minister has sent Miftah Ismail [to Washington] for talks with the IMF on what they [the PTI government] has committed “financial terrorism” against the people of Pakistan as well as to negotiate the conditions having impacts on people. Until Miftah Ismail’s return, there is no intention of government to make any legislation with regard to IMF or change the Governor [SBP],” she said in response to a question. Responding to a question about PTI chairman Imran Khan’s demand to form a judicial commission to probe into the diplomatic cypher, the minister said that the National Security Committee (NSC) has already issued a statement that no “conspiracy” has been hatched to oust his government.

“What investigation he wants? The NSC after assessment of the premier intelligence agencies including ISI and IB, it has now categorically established that no evince was found to ascertain that any conspiracy was hatched,” she said, adding that previously a commission was formed on his demand of the rigging in the election, but he refused to accept the findings and took to the streets.

“Because the person has only capability in “telling lies and deceiving” the people. But the people have now got to know and they would not buy his lies anymore,” she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the NSC meeting vindicated the stance that no foreign conspiracy was hatched to topple the PTI government.

She said that the information given by the then Ambassador to United States to the meeting show that there is nothing due to which we can say that it was a conspiracy against the country.

She said that representatives of the premier spy agencies were also present in the meeting of the NSC and now it has been clear to all that it was a “pack of lies” which was initiated by former prime minister Imran Khan.

To another query about the security of Imran Khan, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already asked for providing security to him wherever he wants to do rally.

About next elections as demanded by Imran Khan, she said that the next general elections will be held only when the electoral reforms are finalized. “Whatever you want to do, you’re free to do. Whether you cry or beat yourself, elections will only be held when the electoral reforms are prepared and when the people of Pakistan desire so,” she added.

Responding to another question, she said that half of the cabinet is on bails because the previous PTI government’s “fake and fabricated” cases framed against his opponents during under its “policy of revenge”.

She further alleged that in foreign funding case, receiving of “illegal” foreign funding has already been proved against Imran Khan based on the report submitted by the State Bank of Pakistan to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

She also responded to Imran Khan’s demand asking the ECP to resign, adding that the demand is coming out of “frustration” as the election body is about the give its verdict within 30 days in the foreign funding case. “The person who is demanding an open hearing of the diplomatic cypher, has asked the ECP not to make public any document of the foreign funding case. Why? Because you are involved in foreign funding and money laundering?” she asked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF REZA BAQIR Marriyum Aurangzeb SBP Governor

Comments

1000 characters

Marriyum says govt has not yet decided to remove incumbent SBP governor

Missing persons: PM vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories