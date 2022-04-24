Marriyum says govt has not yet decided to remove incumbent SBP governor

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the government has not yet decided to remove Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir, at least, till the return of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail from Washington after holding talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at a news conference, she also clarified that there was no truth in any new legislation with regard to the IMF as well as appointment of the new governor SBP.

“The prime minister has sent Miftah Ismail [to Washington] for talks with the IMF on what they [the PTI government] has committed “financial terrorism” against the people of Pakistan as well as to negotiate the conditions having impacts on people. Until Miftah Ismail’s return, there is no intention of government to make any legislation with regard to IMF or change the Governor [SBP],” she said in response to a question. Responding to a question about PTI chairman Imran Khan’s demand to form a judicial commission to probe into the diplomatic cypher, the minister said that the National Security Committee (NSC) has already issued a statement that no “conspiracy” has been hatched to oust his government.

“What investigation he wants? The NSC after assessment of the premier intelligence agencies including ISI and IB, it has now categorically established that no evince was found to ascertain that any conspiracy was hatched,” she said, adding that previously a commission was formed on his demand of the rigging in the election, but he refused to accept the findings and took to the streets.

“Because the person has only capability in “telling lies and deceiving” the people. But the people have now got to know and they would not buy his lies anymore,” she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the NSC meeting vindicated the stance that no foreign conspiracy was hatched to topple the PTI government.

She said that the information given by the then Ambassador to United States to the meeting show that there is nothing due to which we can say that it was a conspiracy against the country.

She said that representatives of the premier spy agencies were also present in the meeting of the NSC and now it has been clear to all that it was a “pack of lies” which was initiated by former prime minister Imran Khan.

To another query about the security of Imran Khan, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already asked for providing security to him wherever he wants to do rally.

About next elections as demanded by Imran Khan, she said that the next general elections will be held only when the electoral reforms are finalized. “Whatever you want to do, you’re free to do. Whether you cry or beat yourself, elections will only be held when the electoral reforms are prepared and when the people of Pakistan desire so,” she added.

Responding to another question, she said that half of the cabinet is on bails because the previous PTI government’s “fake and fabricated” cases framed against his opponents during under its “policy of revenge”.

She further alleged that in foreign funding case, receiving of “illegal” foreign funding has already been proved against Imran Khan based on the report submitted by the State Bank of Pakistan to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

She also responded to Imran Khan’s demand asking the ECP to resign, adding that the demand is coming out of “frustration” as the election body is about the give its verdict within 30 days in the foreign funding case. “The person who is demanding an open hearing of the diplomatic cypher, has asked the ECP not to make public any document of the foreign funding case. Why? Because you are involved in foreign funding and money laundering?” she asked.

