ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Raw sugar slides

Reuters 24 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE slid to a three-week low on Friday, weighed by a drop in crude oil prices and an improving outlook for crops in India and Pakistan, while cocoa prices also fell following declines in North American and Asian grindings during the first quarter of this year.

May raw sugar was down 2.6% at 19.36 cents per lb by 1423 GMT after sliding to a three-week low of 19.31 cents. Dealers said stronger-than-expected production in the Indian sub-continent could lead to a small global sugar surplus in the current 2021/22 season.

A Reuters poll issued on February had a consensus of a global deficit of 1.25 million tonnes in 2021/22. EU sugar production is seen falling in 2022/23 as farmers reduce plantings in favour of more profitable crops, according to a report issued by the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service post in Brussels. * August white sugar fell 1.7% to $531.80 a tonne.

July New York cocoa fell 2.7% to $2,523 a tonne after dipping to a five-week low of $2,516.

North American cocoa grindings fell in the first quarter of 2022 to 114,694 tonnes, down 2.77% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

Asia’s first quarter cocoa grind dipped 0.25% year on year to 213,313 tonnes, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed on Friday. July London cocoa fell 1.5% to 1,761 pounds a tonne.

July arabica coffee rose 0.3% to $2.2870 per lb, after surging by nearly 4% on Thursday. Dealers noted it remained dry in most coffee regions of Brazil, potentially reducing bean size, although there may be some rains in Parana during the next few days.

